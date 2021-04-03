ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $38,624.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

