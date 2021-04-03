ZINC (ZINC) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ZINC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $134,821.23 and $586.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

