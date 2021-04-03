ZKSwap Price Up 45.4% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for $3.89 or 0.00006535 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $768.31 million and approximately $105.03 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00289576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00092693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.06 or 0.00757463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028050 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015376 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

