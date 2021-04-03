ZPER Market Cap Tops $2.77 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1,523.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZPER has traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068282 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars.

