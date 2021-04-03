ZrCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $85,608.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.