ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ZTO opened at $30.10 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

