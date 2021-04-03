ZumCoin Price Up 27.6% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

