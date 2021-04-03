ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,313 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

