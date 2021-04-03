ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 16,535 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

