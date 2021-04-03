ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 331,189 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,189 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.