ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,578 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. United Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

