ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

