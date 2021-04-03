ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.44 and a 52-week high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

