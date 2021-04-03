ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,160 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $307.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $308.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.22.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

