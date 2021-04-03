ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,071.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,803.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.