ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.