ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

