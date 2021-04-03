ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 202,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

