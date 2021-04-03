ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.09 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $410.35 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.42 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

