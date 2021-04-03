ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.52 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $144.57 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

