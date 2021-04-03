ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.35 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 116,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

