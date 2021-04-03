ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $67,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

