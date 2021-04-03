ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,911,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,372,000 after buying an additional 1,022,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $126.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

