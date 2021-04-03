ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

TSLA stock opened at $661.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $691.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.90. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

