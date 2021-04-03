ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,096 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AZN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

