ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 15,216 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $91,696,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,602,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

