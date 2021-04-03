ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 16,639 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.35% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $31,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

