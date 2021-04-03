ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.