ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

