ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $28,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.