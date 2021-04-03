ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.45% of BWX Technologies worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $66.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.