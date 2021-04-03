ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 163,499 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

