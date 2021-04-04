-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

