-$0.04 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NYSE KOR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 147,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,296. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

