-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 135,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

