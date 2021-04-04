-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 5,301 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $221,952.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,767.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,504,069.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $46.90 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

