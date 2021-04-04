$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

VRRM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $125,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

