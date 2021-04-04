-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SND opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

