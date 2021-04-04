-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

NYSE U traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.08. 4,360,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,204. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,844,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

