$0.16 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Unifi reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,573. Unifi has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $508.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 47.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

