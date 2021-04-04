-$0.20 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.06). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

KINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

