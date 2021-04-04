-$0.22 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

