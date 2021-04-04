$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period.

Shares of FANH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,768. The stock has a market cap of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,437.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.