$0.34 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Invitation Homes also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INVH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

