$0.37 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 635,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

