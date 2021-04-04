-$0.39 EPS Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRSN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

