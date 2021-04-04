-$0.39 EPS Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.43). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.54.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

