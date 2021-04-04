-$0.41 EPS Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Centogene posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 135.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 242,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 25,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,061. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.