$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.