$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

CPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 305,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,108. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.